HPD: Two people shot at Galleria-area restaurant; police ask people to avoid the area

Houston police say two people were shot at a restaurant on Westheimer Road, just east of the 610 West Loop.

HOUSTON — At least two people were shot Saturday in the Galleria area.

Houston police tweeted just before 6 p.m. that officers were responding to a restaurant in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road, just east of the 610 West Loop.

Several Houston Police Department vehicles can be seen inside the Grotto Ristorante parking lot, which has been completely blocked off with police tape. It's still unclear how the location factors into the investigation.

Officers said police are searching for the suspects at this time.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to a shooting at a business at 4715 Westheimer.



Prelim info is two people are shot and the suspects are being sought at this time.

Please avoid the area.#hounews pic.twitter.com/RXrfdSpvlr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 21, 2021

They're asking that everyone avoid the area if possible.

The condition of the two people shot and their role in the incident has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.