HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Tuesday near Spring, according to deputies.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man got into a single vehicle crash near I-45 and the Grand Parkway. The man got out of his vehicle and kicked the car before he collapsed.
He was transported to a Woodlands hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
It was later discovered that the man was shot in the back.
It is unclear why the man was shot.
This is a developing story. Stay with khou.com for more details.
