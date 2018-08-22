HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Tuesday near Spring, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man got into a single vehicle crash near I-45 and the Grand Parkway. The man got out of his vehicle and kicked the car before he collapsed.

#BREAKING Driver dies after being shot, then flipping his car on the North Freeway feeder near the Grand Parkway, deputies tell me. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 22, 2018

He was transported to a Woodlands hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It was later discovered that the man was shot in the back.

It is unclear why the man was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with khou.com for more details.

