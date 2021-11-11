HPD: Suspect dead after high-speed chase ends with shots fired in north Houston

Multiple agencies followed the suspect from the Pasadena area and into the Greenspoint area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A possible shooting suspect is dead after a high-speed chase Thursday that started in the Pasadena area and ended in the Greenspoint area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD investigators said a second individual was taken to the hospital after the chase, but that person's condition and connection to the incident has not been revealed.

There are reports the deceased suspect may be linked to shots fired at a Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office station earlier in the week.

Precinct 4 deputy constables were first spotted chasing the suspect about 11 a.m. on the 610 South Loop.

HPD joined the chase as it passed through Downtown Houston before the suspect got back onto I-45 and headed north toward the Greenspoint area.

The pursuit ended outside the Goodwill Donation Center in Greenspoint. Officials confirmed that shots were fired toward the end of the chase.

Texas Department of Public Safety also joined the pursuit with air support. We're told the driver reached speeds of up to 120 mph during the pursuit.

There are also reports the driver had been speaking with law enforcement on the phone.

TIMELINE OF CHASE

11:08 a.m. — Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables are spotted chasing the suspect on I-610 before heading into Pasadena. The suspect continues to jump on and off the freeway.

11:24 a.m. — Houston police join the chase as it enters into Downtown Houston. The suspect is spotted on Travis Street before going onto I-45 northbound.

11:35 a.m. — The suspect appears to be on I-45 near the 610 North Loop

11:38 a.m. — The suspect is still on I-45 North and is coming up on Sam Houston Tollway (Beltway 8) after passing West Road in north Houston.

11:40 a.m. — It appears the suspect is in the parking lot of Greenspoint Mall after exiting the freeway at Greens Road.

11:45 a.m. — Reports of shots fired.

11:46 a.m. — Chase ends outside the Goodwill Donation Center in the Greenspoint area. Multiple officers are on the scene.