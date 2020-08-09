HPD: Man returns to shooting scene, turns himself in

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was in custody for questioning after surrendering at the scene of another man’s shooting late Sunday.
Lt. Yi with HPD said the shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of Gustine in southwest Houston. The first officers and paramedics on the scene found a man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was taken to the hospital as police investigated the scene.
A bag of marijuana was found near the victim, police said.
At some point during the investigation, a man walked up to officers and placed a pistol on the ground, putting his hands in the air. Lt. Yi said the man claimed to be the shooter and that he opened fire because he was jumped.
At this time no names or charges have been released.