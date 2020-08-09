HPD: Man returns to shooting scene, turns himself in

Police said the victim was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was in custody for questioning after surrendering at the scene of another man’s shooting late Sunday.

Lt. Yi with HPD said the shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of Gustine in southwest Houston. The first officers and paramedics on the scene found a man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to the hospital as police investigated the scene.

A bag of marijuana was found near the victim, police said.

At some point during the investigation, a man walked up to officers and placed a pistol on the ground, putting his hands in the air. Lt. Yi said the man claimed to be the shooter and that he opened fire because he was jumped.