HPD: Robber runs off with bag after shooting man, woman in SW Houston

Houston police responded about 3 a.m. to an apartment complex near Harwin and S. Gessner Road.

HOUSTON — A man and woman are hospitalized after an alleged robber shot them overnight in southwest Houston.

It happened about 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Parkfront Drive, just a few blocks from Harwin and S. Gessner Road.

Investigators said a suspect armed with a pistol came up and demanded the victims' belongings.

At some point, police said the suspect fired into the apartment and toward the victims, hitting the woman in the leg and the man in the torso. He then reportedly ran away on foot with a stolen backpack.

Both victims were taken to the hospital when police arrived.

"We believe they're going to live, but of course, they're still being treated," Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said. "Prayers for them."

Wilkens said officers found several shell casting at the scene.