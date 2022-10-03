3 dead after shooting in College Station

The shots fired call came in around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 7:40 p.m. Update - Sgt. Justin Ruiz with Texas DPS confirmed three people are dead after a shooting on Stokes Circle. Officers were called out around 3:30 p.m. for a dangerous person. When officers got to the scene, Ruiz said officers saw a man with a gun. They allegedly told the man to drop the gun and shots were fired.

Ruiz said the man with a gun was shot and killed. Upon searching the property, they found two others who had been killed. More to follow.

6 p.m. Update - Law enforcement agencies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas DPS remain on scene of a standoff in College Station.

Neighbors we spoke to say they heard at least two people arguing between one another before hearing rapid gunfire.

Another neighbor we spoke to said they heard officers at one point tell someone to "put the gun down" multiple times before hearing more shots.

It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt or taken to the hospital at this time.

The situation remains ongoing.

police on scene of a shooting near Pipeline Road. Multiple agencies on scene. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/vnAbFgBSdz — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) March 10, 2022

4 p.m. - Law enforcement agencies in and around the Bryan-College Station area are responding to a report of a shooting near Pipeline Road.

The call from officers came in around 3:40 p.m.