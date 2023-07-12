x
1 dead in N. Harris County shooting as capital murder warrant was being served

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a capital murder warrant was being served when at least one shot was fired.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — We’re following a breaking story out of North Harris County, where one person is dead after a shooting while a warrant was being served.

It happened along North Ella Creek just south of Rankin Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force was serving a warrant for a capital murder arrest when at least one shot was fired. 

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect is dead and no one in law enforcement was hurt.  

According to the sheriff, the shooting took place in the Houston Police Department's jurisdiction.

This is a breaking story. We’ll update as we learn more.

