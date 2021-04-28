1 injured in shooting near Klein High School, Constable says

Authorities said Life Flight was called to the scene after someone was shot multiple times.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shooting across the street from Klein High School left one person with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The shooting happened in the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline Road. Authorities tweeted information about the shooting at 1:10 p.m.

Life Flight was called to the scene to take the victim to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if school activities will be affected. It's also unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.