Driver crashes into pillar after being shot outside gas station in Galveston, police say

Galveston police are searching for possible suspects and two vehicles after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

HOUSTON — A driver crashed his vehicle after being shot in a gas station parking lot early Saturday in Galveston.

Galveston police responded about 12:30 a.m. to an Exxon in the 4400 block of Avenue J after reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

Investigators said the 19-year-old driver was sitting inside a black late model SUV when he was hit. He then crashed into a concrete pillar.

The driver was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing several vehicles leaving the scene, including a red sedan and white sedan that police think may be connected to the case.

Officers are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Galveston Police Department non-emergency line at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.