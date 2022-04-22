The shooting prompted the University of District of Columbia in the Northwestern part of the city to shelter in place.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people are injured.

Two men and a juvenile girl were shot, according to police. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition. There are several schools in the area, including UDC, which is currently sheltering in place, according to school officials.

There is a large police presence around the intersection of 4100 Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street, NW. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., WUSA9 reporters witnessed a man with his arms behind his back being led away from the scene by police. However, no arrests nor suspect information has been released or confirmed by police.

A SWAT armor vehicle just showed up to the scene with at least seven members inside. I cannot tell what agency or department they belong to. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/xbWmuJob2A — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022

"MPD is responding to an active threat," Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted. "Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place."

The mayor's office said she was en route to the scene just before 5 p.m.

We have a vantage point as people are being let out of the apartment complex near the school. Police could be seen pointing up with guns. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/j3E7qRapRe — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) April 22, 2022

Extremely tense. People being guided out of building along with officers. I’ve never seen a situation like this. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Ep82s83BZ7 — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) April 22, 2022

Witnesses at the scene described seeing people running around, hiding under cars and multiple parents said they were coming to pick up their children from the nearby Edmund Burke School. Edmund Burke is a private co-ed school for sixth-12th graders.

A Howard Law School student, who did not want to give her name, said she was on a study break when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots.

I just talked to this woman at the corner of Connecticut and Van Ness. She did not want her face shown. She said she could hear the gunshots coming south from this intersection around the Edmund Burke school. She said she saw adults and children running. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/H12jnq2DXI — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022

"It was an entire standstill, everybody stopped their cars," she said. "We were bumper to bumper. We didn't know what to do ... Then we heard another round go off, at least 20 shots. We started to go down Van Ness and all the cars stopped again, and we heard another round go off. We didn't know how close the bullets were so we just stopped right there."

The student said she saw adults and children running in the area.

The Sheridan School, another private school nearby for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, sent a letter to families Friday afternoon notifying them of the shooting.

"We have received word that there is currently a situation at an apartment building in Van Ness and Connecticut involving an active shooter," the letter said. "Everyone who is at Sheridan is safe and currently inside the building. We have spoken with MPD and they indicated we are not in danger."

Police say three people were shot. Talked with a witness who said he heard shots from what sounded like an assault rifle. He said people were hiding under cars and children were running out of the school. He said one woman was shot while sitting in her car. https://t.co/loav4McMqN pic.twitter.com/7WUf197zLu — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 22, 2022

ATF's Washington Field Division and the Secret Service said they are also responding to the scene to help DC Police investigate.

These grandparents are waiting to hear more about what is happening at the school. They say their grandson was inside. Their daughter was trying to pick him up. There is a lot of confusion still here at Van Ness in Connecticut. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/hyUDbcoUct — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022