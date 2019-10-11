HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old is facing a robbery charge after authorities said he and two others robbed a man for his shoes in northwest Harris County last week.

Josue Gutierrez is wanted by Harris County constable deputies.

Authorities said the victim met Gutierrez through an app and set up a meeting in order to sell him shoes.

The victim told authorities that when he met Gutierrez in the 11400 block of Champions Green Drive on Wednesday, he was with another male.

When the victim got out of his car, a third suspect hit him from behind, according to authorities. The victim was held on the ground while two of the suspects stole his shoes from his vehicle.

The suspects then left the scene on foot.

Gutierrez was identified as one of the suspects in the robbery.

The other suspects are described by police as being black, about 17 to 22 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds. One was wearing a black shirt with the word "LOVERS" on the front. He was also wearing black pants and black shoes. The other was wearing a black hoodie.

Gutierrez is charged with robbery causing bodily injury.

