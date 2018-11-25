LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Santa Claus was spotted at a League City Walmart the day before Thanksgiving shopping for groceries.

Well, at least a man that looks just like him.

Two young girls were shopping with their mom at the store when Santa Clause rolled his basket full of groceries past them and said, “Shhhhh, Santa has to eat too.

He then let out a cheerful “Ho, Ho, Ho,” as he walked away.

The girls’ mother, Tiffany Aguilera, said her girls were in admiration when they saw Santa and they knew he had to be the real deal.

“Santa, you have made my daughters’ year,” Aguilera wrote on Facebook.

Apparently, this Santa look-alike drives his motorcycle around League City and waves at kids when they spot him.

What a way to spread Christmas cheer!

