WILLIS, Texas - A woman was killed Wednesday by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies, the department confirmed during a news conference.

The woman reportedly displayed a knife before she was fatally shot, deputies say.

Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Canal Street in Willis around 2:30 p.m. for "a trespasser in progress," according to Lt. Scott Spencer.

Spencer said deputies were told on the way that a woman, who was known to authorities, had broken into a home. Spencer said the woman, who he did not name, had previously broken into several houses in the area.

Deputies found the woman inside of the home, where she was "completely belligerent and uncooperative," Spencer said.

At some point, deputies say the woman displayed a knife. Spencer said deputies "attempted numerous times to get the female to drop the knife, but she refused."

"Deputies then administered multiple forms of less lethal, but all proved to be ineffective," Spencer said.

The woman advanced toward a 24-year veteran sergeant with MCSO when two other deputies shot and killed the woman, according to Spencer.

She was hit multiple times, Spencer said.

Medical first aid was administered to the woman, but she did not survive, according to Spencer.

No deputies were injured.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting at an address in the area of 11000 Canal St. WIillis. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/PL3O8SR2I4 — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 11, 2018

This is a developing story.

