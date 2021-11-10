'Sad that people would do this' | Sheriff warns of greedy scammers posting fake Christopher Ramirez accounts

The Grimes County Sheriff said the 3-year-old's family does not have a GoFundMe.com account and you shouldn't donate to anyone trying to cash in on this case.

Law enforcement teamed up with volunteers who spent countless hours searching the wooded area near the family's home in Plantersville, Texas.

Christopher was found by a landowner named Tim, who learned about the missing boy at Bible study and said God moved him to join the search.

After surviving nearly three days lost in the woods and spending a couple of nights in the hospital, the toddler was given the red carpet treatment for his ride home Monday.

All the media coverage caught the attention of scammers who are trying to cash in on the case with fake GoFundMe and other fundraising accounts.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the family doesn't have a GoFundMe account and you shouldn't donate to anyone saying they're raising money for them.

Here's the message the sheriff posted on Facebook:

"I truly regret to have to publish this, but, I am asking everyone to please take note of this message.

It has been brought to my attention just a few moments ago that there has been a few attempts by "people" to put out attempts to use the family of Christopher Ramirez and his name to try to scam people to donate to a go fund me account or similar fundraising of donations. The family of Christopher Ramirez is absolute that they are not asking for donations or a go fund me account and wants the public to know. I have passed this on to the FBI and their Public Information Officer to supplement their recent press release.

Please DO NOT donate or fall victim to any scam attempts. This is sad that people would do this and I plea for anyone to don't participate with donation requests and report any attempts to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office. I hope the media will as well pass this on."

Thanks, Sheriff Don Sowell

'God put everybody in his path'

On Monday, Christopher's mom, Aracely Nuñez, thanked all "the angels" who searched for her son and brought him back to her arms. She believes God put them in Christopher's path so they would find him.

Nuñez, who couldn't stop smiling, never gave up hope her son would be found alive, according to GCSO Sgt. Martha Smith.