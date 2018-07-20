HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- One robbery suspect is dead and two others are on the run in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies are on scene at 8700 Point Park Drive. The sheriff tweeted robbery suspects were shooting at units arriving at the scene.

One suspect was fatally shot and deputies are looking for two others, Gonzalez said. The sheriff's office tells KHOU another person has also been detained.

The injured suspect has been pronounced dead. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

Preliminary info: no deputies injured. Two suspects are detained. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound, unknown condition. We are still in search of two (call 9-1-1 or 713-221-6000). Brief description of one: b/m light complexion, shorts. I’m en route to the scene. #hounews. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

The sheriff said to avoid the area because it is an active scene. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

@HCSOTexas Deputies are on the scene at 8700 Point Park Drive (NW Harris County). Robbery suspects are shooting at units arriving on scene. One suspect has a gunshot wound. In search of 2 other suspects. If you see anything call 9-1-1. Active scene, avoid area. pic.twitter.com/uQESEilmYm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

