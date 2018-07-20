HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- One robbery suspect is dead and two others are on the run in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Deputies are on scene at 8700 Point Park Drive. The sheriff tweeted robbery suspects were shooting at units arriving at the scene.
One suspect was fatally shot and deputies are looking for two others, Gonzalez said. The sheriff's office tells KHOU another person has also been detained.
The sheriff said to avoid the area because it is an active scene. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.