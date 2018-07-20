HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- One robbery suspect is dead and three others are are in custody after a pursuit in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Deputies responded to the scene at 8700 Point Park Drive. The deputies were responding to a call about a food delivery man who was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people.
The sheriff tweeted robbery suspects were shooting at units arriving at the scene.
One suspect was fatally shot and deputies eventually arrested six others, Gonzalez said.
