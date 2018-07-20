HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- One robbery suspect is dead and three others are are in custody after a pursuit in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the scene at 8700 Point Park Drive. The deputies were responding to a call about a food delivery man who was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people.

The sheriff tweeted robbery suspects were shooting at units arriving at the scene.

One suspect was fatally shot and deputies eventually arrested six others, Gonzalez said.

Update: 7 suspects involved: 1 deceased at scene and other 6 in custody. None at large. Our deputies took gunfire, but none hurt. 10 @HCSOTexas deputies fired weapons +1 Cy-Fair ISD. pic.twitter.com/yKwkztCWRY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

The injured suspect has been pronounced dead. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

Preliminary info: no deputies injured. Two suspects are detained. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound, unknown condition. We are still in search of two (call 9-1-1 or 713-221-6000). Brief description of one: b/m light complexion, shorts. I’m en route to the scene. #hounews. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

@HCSOTexas Deputies are on the scene at 8700 Point Park Drive (NW Harris County). Robbery suspects are shooting at units arriving on scene. One suspect has a gunshot wound. In search of 2 other suspects. If you see anything call 9-1-1. Active scene, avoid area. pic.twitter.com/uQESEilmYm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

