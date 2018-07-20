HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- One robbery suspect is dead and three others are in custody after a pursuit in northwest Harris County Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the scene at 8700 Point Park Drive. The deputies were responding to a call about a food delivery man who was robbed at gunpoint by at least four men.

A Precinct 4 Deputy Constable was already at the apartment complex working extra employment when the alleged robbery occurred. A Harris County deputy met up with him and both were directed to a vacant apartment where the suspects were possibly hiding.

Both deputies entered the apartment using a key and were immediately shot at by the suspects. They both ran and took cover while the suspects continued to fire from the apartment's balcony.

The suspects were able to get away and a foot pursuit began.

During the pursuit, Javier Lopez, 19, fired several shots at the deputies. He eventually stopped near the complex leasing office, turned towards deputies and pointed a revolver at them.

10 Harris County deputies and one Cy Fair ISD police officer discharged several rounds at Lopez.

Update: 7 suspects involved: 1 deceased at scene and other 6 in custody. None at large. Our deputies took gunfire, but none hurt. 10 @HCSOTexas deputies fired weapons +1 Cy-Fair ISD. pic.twitter.com/yKwkztCWRY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

Lopez was hit and died at the scene.

No deputies or police officers were injured.

Deputies eventually caught the other three suspects and arrested them. 17-year-old Joshua White and two juveniles, aged 13 and 15, are all charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is being handled by the HCSO Internal Affairs unit, Office of Inspector General and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

© 2018 KHOU