HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash involving a Ford Mustang convertible and a CenterPoint utility truck Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of TC Jester and Gears Road.

Google Earth

Sheriff Ed Gonzales said said an adult male driver in a silver Mustang ignored a stop sign and began crossing Gears Road when the CenterPoint was unable to avoid him and struck the driver’s side.

Gonzales said the driver of the car involved in the crash died at the scene, adding that the car caught on fire.

Just after the crash, a spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy sent this statement.

"We can confirm that a CenterPoint Energy vehicle was involved in a car accident at Gears Road and Crown Park earlier today. CenterPoint Energy employees are on the scene assisting authorities with the accident investigation.

We wish to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident."