HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the chest Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said family members were handling a gun when it went off and struck the man.

The incident happened at a residence in the 13400 block of Havengate Circle around 7:45 p.m.

