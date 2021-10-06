Sheriff: Man killed in apparent domestic violence-related shooting in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after an apparent domestic violence-related shooting in north Harris County early Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.
Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from Air 11 over the scene — it does not have audio
The shooting was reported before 9:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane, south of Spring.
The sheriff confirmed that a man was dead at the scene.
Further details were not immediately released.
Resources for domestic violence victims
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.
Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.
The Houston Area Women’s Center can be reached at 713-528-2121.