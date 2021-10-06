Sheriff: Man killed in apparent domestic violence-related shooting in N. Harris County

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after an apparent domestic violence-related shooting in north Harris County early Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from Air 11 over the scene — it does not have audio

The shooting was reported before 9:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane, south of Spring.

The sheriff confirmed that a man was dead at the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon.

@HCSOTexas are investigating what appears to be a domestic violence related shooting at the 1200 blk of Baltic Lane in North Harris County. A male has been confirmed deceased on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KHLL5wL9qr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2021

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.