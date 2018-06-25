HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two adults were found dead inside a home in north Harris County Monday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling the deaths a murder-suicide. The man and woman, both in their 30s, are believed to have been married with children.

Sheriff Gonzalez did not reveal which one was responsible, but did say the suspect took their children to a family member Monday morning before returning to the home to commit the crime.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the home in the 300 block of Silky Leaf Drive.

The causes of the deaths or a possible motive have not yet been released.

Deputies and detectives on the scene Monday morning.

