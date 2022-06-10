Suspect in Merced family kidnapping was former employee, family spokesperson says

The family spokesperson also said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri was left to die in the orchard and died from exposure.

MERCED, Calif. — Wednesday night marked a tragic end in the case of a Merced family of four kidnapped in broad daylight after they were found dead by a farmer in a remote orchard.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke says he's frustrated there was never a ransom for the family of four, which included an 8-month-old baby, and a motive still isn’t clear.

“Through all the evidence we have gathered at this time, by the time we actually received calls of the kidnapping, we believe the killings had already taken place,” said Warnke.

A family spokesperson told ABC30 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri died from exposure in the orchard.

There was also new information on the suspect, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado. According to Warnke, Salgado was involved in a home invasion in 2005 where he held people in a home.

Authorities are now looking to that case for possible ideas for motive in the kidnapping case. Salgado was originally talking to police, but talks broke down due to his current medical status after trying to take his own life.

Salgado was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with the family that “got pretty nasty,” Sheriff Warnke said. A family spokesperson told ABC 30 that Salgado was a former employee who used to drive for the victim's company.

Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business, Warnke said.

“I believe that he had someone else with him and at least helping him do some of the things. As far as the homicide itself, we are going to let the evidence take us where it needs to take us,” Warnke said.

Authorities continue to question the suspect about an accomplice. The Department of Justice is involved with processing the crime scene and some of their laboratories will be used.