HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 4-year-old girl is dead after an apparent drowning in an east Harris County swimming pool, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded Saturday to a call in the 14600 block of Maisemore Road, where the young girl had been found in a pool not breathing. They received the call around 3:48 p.m. A caller said a girl fell in the pool.

Gonzalez said resuscitation efforts started before the child was taken to LBJ hospital, but they were unsuccessful.

Sad - @HCSOTexas responded to 14600 block of Maisemore Rd (East Harris County), in reference to a 4-year old female found in a pool, not breathing. CPR was started and the child was transported to LBJ hospital, where she was confirmed. May she Rest In Peace. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 28, 2018

© 2018 KHOU