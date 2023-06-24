Emergency shelter opens to help those still without power from Wednesday's storms

The shelter opened at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Red Cross emergency shelter opened Saturday in northeast Harris County to help those who are still without power from Wednesday's storms.

The shelter can be used as a place to cool off and sleep, officials said. Red Cross workers will also be available to provide meals.

The shelter is located at the BakerRipley East Aldine Campus, located at 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road. It will be open 24/7, officials said.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the CenterPoint power outage website reported more than 13,000 customers without power, with most of the outages near Spring. CenterPoint said it anticipates more than half of those customers to have power restored by Saturday evening.

For most of those customers, they are going on their third day with no power.

We’re partnering with BakerRipley and the American Red Cross to offer shelter and meals to those still without power from this week’s storms. Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/Dl3vtBtxqH — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 24, 2023

Red Cross advises anyone evacuating to their emergency shelter, to make sure they pack their essential items. That includes:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula, and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself