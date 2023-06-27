Shelter-in-place lifted for Texas City

The shelter-in-place had been in effect for people east of Highway 146. It was issued just after 1 p.m. and the all-clear was given at about 2:45 p.m.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Sulfur dioxide being released into the air caused a shelter-in-place for Texas City residents Tuesday, officials said.

The Texas City Office of Emergency Management said something went wrong at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, causing the gas to be released.

Officials said they were concerned about the wind pushing the sulfur dioxide into a residential area so they quickly called the fire department, along with other agencies, to test the air quality.

Once some of the readings picked up the gas in the area, a shelter-in-place was immediately issued for all Texas City residents east of Highway 146.

The city said it turned on the sirens and sent out an emergency alert system asking people to stay indoors while the gas, which smells like rotten eggs, dissipated.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, nearly two hours after it was initially issued.

No injuries were reported.

Marathon officials provided the following statement on the incident:

"Marathon Petroleum personnel are responding to an operational issue at the Galveston Bay Refinery Sulfur Plant and are working to resolve the matter. A limited refinery shelter in place has been declared for affected areas within the facility, and the city of Texas City has issued a shelter-in-place for the affected portions of the community east of 146. Air monitoring is in progress and appropriate agencies have been notified. There have been no injuries reported."

An all clear has been issued. There is no longer a need to shelter in place. Multiple agencies have been conducting air monitoring, and all readings in the affected areas and throughout the city are normal. Posted by City of Texas City on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

