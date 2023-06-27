Shelter-in-place lifted for Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Sulfur dioxide being released into the air caused a shelter-in-place for Texas City residents Tuesday, officials said.
The Texas City Office of Emergency Management said something went wrong at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, causing the gas to be released.
Officials said they were concerned about the wind pushing the sulfur dioxide into a residential area so they quickly called the fire department, along with other agencies, to test the air quality.
Once some of the readings picked up the gas in the area, a shelter-in-place was immediately issued for all Texas City residents east of Highway 146.
The city said it turned on the sirens and sent out an emergency alert system asking people to stay indoors while the gas, which smells like rotten eggs, dissipated.
The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, nearly two hours after it was initially issued.
No injuries were reported.
Marathon officials provided the following statement on the incident:
"Marathon Petroleum personnel are responding to an operational issue at the Galveston Bay Refinery Sulfur Plant and are working to resolve the matter. A limited refinery shelter in place has been declared for affected areas within the facility, and the city of Texas City has issued a shelter-in-place for the affected portions of the community east of 146. Air monitoring is in progress and appropriate agencies have been notified. There have been no injuries reported."
FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
When local leaders make that call, here’s what they want you to do:
- Go inside
- Shut and lock all doors and windows
- Turn off your air conditioner or heater, as well as any fans
- Close the fireplace damper
(Basically, you’re trying to keep that possibly dangerous air from coming in your house.)
While you’re sheltering in place, don’t drink tap water. Keep an eye out for updates about the situation so you know when it’s safe to go outside or if things have escalated and you need to evacuate.