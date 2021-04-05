Shelter-in-place order lifted in Texas City after hydrogen fluoride detection at Marathon Refinery

The shelter-in-place was for the area around Marathon's Texas City refinery.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A shelter-in-place order was issued for about an hour Tuesday for a portion of Texas City.

The City said a "chemical release from the industry sector" caused the order to be issued. It was lifted at about 5 p.m.

It was for residents specifically in the 14th to 34th street areas as east and west boundaries and 5th Avenue Texas Avenue north and south.

Residents were told to go inside, turn off air conditioning units and close all windows.

City officials said the order was issued as a precaution after hydrogen fluoride was detected at the Marathon Refinery.

Marathon said two employees were taken to a medical facility as a precaution.

The City said it had no reports of anyone who has gotten sick.

The cause of the release is unknown at this time.

Marathon issued this statement: