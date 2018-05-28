HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in south Houston Monday, which included a shelter-in-place for part of the morning.

The massive fire burned for hours starting at 6:30 a.m. in the 13100 block of Almeda road near Fuqua and could be seen for miles.

From the air and on the ground, intense flames were seen flaring up as more than 155 Houston firefighters worked to put it out.

#BREAKING UPDATE: You can now hear multiple explosions! Massive warehouse fire 🔥 in S. Houston upgraded to 4 alarms 🚨. Dozens of firefighters battling huge flames and plumes of smoke. Chemicals may be involved, cause unknown #khou11 pic.twitter.com/BC8HUTargW — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2018

Fire started at a cleaning warehouse for plastic totes or large storage containers. Textile Recycler, Inc. houses multiple facilities and they sublet the buildings out.

The actual fire happened in one of the rear buildings that’s being used by the National Container Group. They’re a plastic tote cleaning business.

They house thousands of empty totes that once contained chemicals, clean them up and ship them back out to be re-used.

They no longer contain the chemicals, but fire chief says there are residual amounts inside.

HFD has a hazmat and decontamination crew here to help clean up, and firefighters are now trying to keep the water runoff contained to the burned down area.

The chief said the shelter-in-place issued earlier has been lifted.

#BREAKING UPDATE: @FireChiefofHFD asking folks living within a 1 mile radius of recycling center warehouse fire near Almeda and Fuqua in S. Houston to shelter in place at this time. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Em716TQ1nZ — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2018

Firefighters were called out here around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, they told us they now have most of the blaze under control, but hot spots keep popping up.

And as firefighters were left fighting, both the fire and the Houston heat, busses were brought in to help cool them down.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the flames did not spread to nearby facilities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

