BREAKING: Shelter-in-place, evacuations issued in La Porte | Live view from Air 11

LA PORTE, Texas — There's breaking news southeast of Houston this morning where a shelter-in-place has been issued for some along with an evacuation order.

Here's the message issued by the La Porte Office of Emergency Management at 7:30 a.m.:

"We are asking all areas EAST of Bay Area in La Porte to Shelter in Place at this time. Go inside/turn off A/C systems immediately. More information will be provided soon."

Views from Air 11 showed firefighters spraying down tankers, but no flames were visible.

#Evacuation | The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oBI9qEiGc0 — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

Dow Chemical, Bayport issued the following statement on its Community Awareness Emergency Response line at 7:30 a.m.:

"This is a message from Dow Chemical, Bayport located at 13300 Bay Area Blvd La Porte,TX 77572. At 07:27 on 7/21/2021, a(n) Process Upset incident occurred at our facility. At this time. Emergency Vehicles, Sirens may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on this site, when needed."

