Shelter-in-place issued for La Porte due to facility fire

LA PORTE, Texas — A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents in La Porte.

The order was issued because of a fire at a facility on Port Road. The city is gathering information and we will add to our story as we learn more.

For the shelter-in-place, residents near the area are advised to stay indoors or go into the nearest building, close all doors and windows and turn off air conditioning and heating systems.

The city is working with local law enforcement to determine the cause of the fire and gather more information.