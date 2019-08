ATASCOCITA, Texas — UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical leak at community pool.

Fire crews have responded to a chemical leak, possibly chlorine, at the Timber Forest subdivision community pool in the Atascocita area Friday morning.

This is at the facility located in the 4800 block of Drew Forest Lane.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and adjacent residents need to shelter in place.

