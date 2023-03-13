Trill Burger, Hugo's among 10 new restaurants at Houston Dynamo, Dash home games

HOUSTON — Trill Burger, Hugo’s, Urbe, Taqueria Arandas, Roostar, Roegels Barbecue, Churrascos, Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues, Elotes Bravos and Vinny’s Pizza will be serving up grub at Houston Dynamo and Dash home games this season.
The team announced that the restaurant selection was curated by world-renowned chef Hugo Ortega in collaboration with Levy, the Dynamo's hospitality partner.
"I am excited to be a part of the wonderful enhancements at Shell Energy Stadium that will bring these Houston-inspired flavors to the venue as we cheer on our hometown team," Ortega said. "I have played soccer most of my life and I know the feeling of scoring a goal and putting a team together. We are so honored to be part of the Club and have the incredible opportunity to enhance the fan experience as a team for our guests."
The Dynamo's first home game is March 18 while the Dash starts their home slate on March 26.
The new dining options will be available in sections throughout the stadium.
- Urbe - Section 122
- Hugo’s - Section 115
- Trill Burgers - Section 130
- Taqueria Arandas - Section 134
- Roegels Barbecue - Section 111 and 121
- Roostar Vietnamese Grill - Section 139
- Churrascos - Section 120
- Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues - Section 130
- Elotes Bravos - Section 137
- Vinny’s Pizza - Section 107