Viewers capture massive flames at Shell Deer Park facility

The fire broke out before 3 p.m. and continued burning through the afternoon.

DEER PARK, Texas — Fire broke out at a Shell facility in Deer Park on Friday. Two people were reported injured and the entire facility was evacuated. Despite the smoke and flames, a shelter-in-place was not issued.

As the fire burned, we started to receive photos and videos from people who noticed the smoke and flames. Below are some of the photos and videos that we've gotten from viewers.

