'Controlled discharge' | Runoff from Shell chemical fire being directed to Houston Ship Channel

In a statement released Sunday morning, Shell said that their wastewater storage capacity was been "exceeded" and that they'll be deploying a boom to prevent products from entering the channel.

Water is also being added to retention ponds nearby as officials said they expect they'll continue to need large volumes of water to cool equipment for up to 36 hours after the fire is extinguished.

Officials said they're still monitoring the air quality and that no harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighboring communities have been detected.

The fire at the chemical plant reignited Saturday afternoon after being extinguished. The fire continued to burn Sunday morning.

Nine contractors were released from the hospital Friday night after Shell Deer Park Chemicals said they were exposed to a product during a large plant fire.

The company said the workers received precautionary treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

There was not a shelter-in-place order issued, though the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was monitoring the air quality near the plant.

Shell released a statement around 9:20 p.m. Friday, saying the fire started around 3 p.m. while routine maintenance was being done on the olefins unit.

Harris County Fire Marshal Captain James Singleton said his office would work through the weekend investigating the incident.