HOUSTON — Two weeks ago, a massive chemical explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood.

Two people were killed and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

Some neighbors said they still haven’t gotten answers from the company at the center of it, Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.

Late last week, the company filed for bankruptcy.

Eber Bautista owns the mechanic shop located next door to Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.

The windows of his business were blown out. He hasn’t even started the cleanup process.

“I feel like there’s no guidance. I have not heard from the company. I feel depressed because he had four employees and now my business is in ruins,” Bautista said through a translator.

People in the neighborhood echoed the same sentiments during a news conference called by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Sunday.

Lee is calling for a federal investigation into Watson Grinding and Manufacturing. She said her office has already sent letters to the Department of Homeland Security and the EPA.

She said she believes more should be done to prevent accidents like this from happening again.

“My immediate bill will be introduced this week, would require all these entities within 500 feet of urban or rural housing to report to local jurisdiction all chemicals to determine or assess if they’re flammable and toxic,” Lee said.

Lee is also asking for an app to be set up so residents and business owners can report damage and be connected with assistance.

Several agencies, including the ATF National Response Team, are already investigating the explosion.

Watson Grinding and Manufacturing has been cooperating with law enforcement.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Watson Grinding files for bankruptcy following massive explosion

RELATED: Investigators find no evidence of criminal act in massive explosion at Watson Grinding

RELATED: Judge grants temporary restraining order against city for Watson Grinding explosion

RELATED: Watson employee sues company for negligence following deadly explosion