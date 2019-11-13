WALLER, Texas — Last week, we told you the story of a heroic firefighter who put his life in danger to save a complete stranger from a fiery crash.

Sadly, we’ve learned the woman he saved has died, but her family says he’s still their hero.

“They had her in the hospital as a 'Jane Doe Lulu,'" Josie Orellana said.

It’s hard for Orellana to even talk about.

“And that’s what hurts us most, because she’s not a Jane Doe. She’s somebody. She’s our sister. She’s a mother," Orellana said.

Orellana's sister Connie was alone in the hospital for days before anyone even knew what happened.

“I got the call Wednesday morning at 6:00 in the morning from my sister saying Connie was in a serious car accident," Orellana said.

That accident happened Monday. Connie Gammons had just gotten off the night shift and headed to her sister's house.

“They were waiting and waiting and waiting, but she never showed up," Orellana said.

Gammons' ID and everything she owned burned inside her car. Her life was only spared from the quick actions from an off-duty firefighter who lived nearby.

“I've been telling him every day that he is her angel no matter what, and I know she knows that," Orellana said.

He saved her from the fire, but in the end, her injuries were too severe. gammons' family said goodbye to the mother and grandmother on Saturday.

“I told her, too, before I left. I said, 'Sister, it’s never goodbye. It’s I'll see you later,'" Orellana said.

They played Gammons' favorite Elvis songs and sang Amazing Grace.

It was an impossible goodbye, but Orellana said it’s closure they wouldn’t have if Captain Michael Mathes wasn’t there.

“She had a fighting chance. Her injuries were just too serious for her to come through. But we got a chance to say goodbye. But most of all, we’re all at ease. At least she didn’t get burned alive in that car," Orellana said.

Gammons is one of 10 siblings.

“She took a part of all of us, you know. Because we’re a chain. I call us a chain. There’s 10 of us," Orellana said.

They’re final wish is to bury their sister next to their mother.

“She'll be next to my mother, and my mother will take care of her," Orellana said.

The family said they still don’t know what caused the crash. They’re hoping the autopsy will tell them more.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/p6tek-help-my-sister-connie.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter