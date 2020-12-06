6-foot bull shark reeled in 4 miles off Galveston coast

GALVESTON, Texas — A large shark was reeled in near the Galveston coast on Thursday.
Captain Eric Gonzalez with LineCheckCharters said the 76-inch bull shark was hauled in about 4 miles from the shore at the South Jetty.
They didn't have to wait long to bring in the shark, hooking it about 15 minutes into the trip.
