Shaquille O'Neal opening another Big Chicken in Houston area

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's second Big Chicken location in the Houston area opens in Richmond on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

RICHMOND, Texas — Shaq is back with another serving of Big Chicken in the Houston area!

The restaurant chain founded by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will open its newest location in Richmond on Wednesday, Aug. 30. It's located at 3415 FM 762, across from the Brazos Town Center.

Editor note: The above video is from the grand opening of the Big Chicken on Westheimer.

A Big Chicken on Westheimer near South Gessner Road opened earlier this summer. Shaq attended the grand opening but there's no word if he'll be in Richmond this week.

“They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and Big Chicken’s BIG food, BIG flavor and BIG fun are no exception," Richmond co-owner Fazil Malik said.

According to its website, Big Chicken takes Shaq's "home-cooked childhood favorites and adds today’s trending flavors."

The menu includes crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders and Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese.

Some items are named after O'Neal's family and friends, along with a few of his nicknames mixed in. There's even the "Big Cookie" which is "literally the circumference of an NBA basketball," according to O'Neal.

To celebrate the Richmond grand opening, the first 34 guests in line will receive Big Chicken sandwiches for a year, limited to one sandwich per week in honor of Shaq's NBA jersey number.

“Since the moment we signed the lease on our first location in Houston, we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect site for our next Big Chicken. We look forward to introducing Richmond residents to a high-quality menu that is made up of Shaquille’s home-cooked favorites," Fazil said.

He and partners Frank Fazil and Noordin Jhaver plan to open 50 Big Chickens across the Lone Star State.