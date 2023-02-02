Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

The Big Chicken Houston location will be at 9660 Westheimer Road. The restaurant is expected to open sometime in February.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it.

The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and we’re ready to start building our all-star team,” said Fazil Malik, co-owner of Big Chicken Houston alongside his partners at 34 Franchise Group LLC.

The exact date of the grand opening hasn't been released but the restaurant is expected to open sometime in February.

This will be Big Chicken's second location in Texas. The first one opened in April 2022 at Moody Center in Austin. The third Houston location will open in Richmond this summer, according to the Big Chicken website.

Last year, the Basketball Hall of Famer announced 50 locations will be coming to Texas across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Big Chicken features chicken sandwiches, tenders and popcorn chicken, along with sides and sweets. Some items are even named after O'Neal's family and friends, along with a few of his nicknames mixed in.

There's even the "Big Cookie" which is "literally the circumference of an NBA basketball," according to O'Neal.

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 with the first spot opening in Las Vegas.

Shaq spotted in Houston

Shaq has been spotted in Houston a few times since announcing his plans to expand his Big Chicken restaurants to Texas.

Most recently, he had a run-in with Houston police. He got pulled over for speeding.

Shaq turned the incident into an intro for “NBA on TNT.”