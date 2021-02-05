Drivers report vehicle damage due to loose pavement on SH 35 between Angleton, West Columbia

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office told drivers whose vehicles were damaged to document the damage, call them to get an incident number and then contact TxDOT

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A portion of State Highway 35 was shut down Sunday in order to make emergency repairs due to dangerous road conditions.

Several drivers reported that the pavement was coming loose and sticking to their vehicles.

The Texas Department of Transportation said all lanes of SH 35 were closed at some point between Angleton and West Columbia so emergency crews could make repairs.

TxDOT said a new product was laid on the road Thursday, but they think the rain on Friday and Saturday caused the material to come loose.

SH 35 was reopened at about 9 p.m. Sunday but law enforcement officials urged drivers to remain cautious when driving on the road.

Angleton Independent School District and Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District students should check with their districts for revised bus schedules on Monday morning.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office told drivers whose vehicles were affected to document the damage, call their non-emergency line for an incident number and then contact TxDOT.

TxDOT provided this link for drivers to submit a form if their vehicle was damaged but said a resolution would ultimately have to be made between the contractor performing the work and the drivers who were affected.