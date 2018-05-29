It’s probably the most bizarre thefts you’ve ever seen.

One Houston woman is looking for answers after someone stole the package she shipped from Houston to Seattle. What’s bizarre is not just what they took, but also what they left behind.

“Where’s our calendars?!" Patricia McDonald asked.

It’s the craziest, most confusing question Patricia McDonald never thought she’d have to ask.

“I had, like, 65 calendars in there," McDonald said.

She’s part of the group, Daughters of the British Empire in Texas, and it’s their 70th birthday.

“To make our birthday more special, we decided to create a calendar," McDonald said.

Twelve months of sexy senior citizens.

“We had fun doing it," McDonald said.

It was a fun, fearless way to fund-raise for the Houston Women’s Shelter and the Mountbatten House.

“We’ve already made $10,000," McDonald said.

And in an effort to raise more, McDonald shipped herself a cardboard box full of calendars.to meet up with her in Seattle to sell at a British convention.

“It was there waiting for me at the hotel," McDonald said. “It looked a bit beat up, and I thought, 'Oh, I hope the calendars were OK.'”

But they weren’t OK. Someone had somehow swapped her collection of charitable calendars for a used candle and twenty cans of wahoo.

“Every single can is dented and sticky," McDonald said.

That’s a type of fish if you didn’t know.

“What should I do with it?" McDonald asked.

Somewhere from Texas to Washington, the package was opened and the calendars were removed, and then replaced.

“The people I’m selling this to are buying them because they think it’s fun. But someone who would steal them, what would their motive be? They’re not looking at it because it’s fun," McDonald said.

It's a fishy mystery in so many ways.

McDonald doesn’t know how, and she doesn’t know why. She just knows it’s wrong, and very weird.

“I don’t know. It doesn’t make sense," McDonald said.

McDonald says they have lost hundreds from the stolen calendars.

If you would like to purchase a calendar, tap/click here.

