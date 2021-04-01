Have you seen him? Man accused of sexual indecency with a child

Pablo Jesus Castro Gonzalez, 39, faces indecency with a child charges.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of performing indecent sexual acts with a child, according to investigators.

Pablo Jesus Castro Gonzalez, 39, faces indecency with a child charges.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2019 in the 6500 block of W. 43rd Street in Houston, police said. During the investigation, investigators said the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Gonzalez is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.