Sex offender arrested on 9 counts of child porn possession

On top of the nine child porn charges, Wesley Sterling is also charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County investigators arrested a convicted sex offender and charged him with 10 new charges.

Wesley Grant Sterling, 44, is a registered sex offender. In 2002, he was charged with the sexual assault of a child. Authorities said he did not comply with the stipulations of his sex offender registration.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offered a tip to Constable Mark Herman's Office about an online account that contained images of sexual exploitation of children. When investigators executed a search warrant at Sterling's home, several electronic devices were found with multiple images of child pornography, according to authorities.

Sterling was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Sterling is awaiting trial in the Harris County Jail. He is being held without bond.

"The Precinct Four Constable's Office has taken a firm stance on identifying and eradicating child pornography and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on our children," Herman said.