HOUSTON – Bush Airport tweeted Sunday night that many flights have been delayed due to severe weather.

Due to severe weather, there currently flight delays up to 3 hours at Bush Airport. We strongly suggest you check with your carrier regarding your flight status. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) May 21, 2018

Passengers on a United flight were stuck on a plane for hours Sunday afternoon after their flight was diverted due to bad weather.

United Flight 1753 came from Las Vegas and was scheduled to arrive at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 5:07 p.m. The flight landed at Hobby Airport instead.

Passengers said they were forced to stay on the plane for over two hours.

Bill Begley, a spokesperson with the Houston Airport System, said the passengers were unable to deplane because United had limited gate availability at Hobby.

United issued the following statement:

United Flight 1753 en route from Las Vegas to Houston Intercontinental diverted to Houston Hobby due to weather. The flight landed safely. We are working to get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible. We apologize for the delay.

