HOUSTON – Residents got a terrifying wake-up call when an apartment fire in southwest spread to surrounding units overnight.

The Houston Fire Department says it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Parkway Apartments on Harbor Town Drive.

One tenant saw smoke coming from a window AC unit before the fire started.

"I was in the house watching TV, I started smelling something like it was burning, I looked around my house, it wasn't my house, opened the door, saw all the smoke so I knocked on everybody's door, told everybody come outside and called 911," Tevin Sampson, a resident, said.

Four units on the third floor were burned, while four more had water damage on the lower levels.

Now 10 people, including two children, can't stay in their apartments.

No one was hurt.

