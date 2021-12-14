The lower half of the fourth grade exterior stairwell collapsed. All parents of the students were contacted immediately, according to school officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometime Tuesday morning the exterior staircase at Menger Elementary school collapsed with one staff and several students on the structure.

According to a letter sent home to parents and obtained by 3News, the lower half of the fourth grade exterior stairwell collapsed. All parents of the students impacted were contacted immediately, and the stairwell is being repaired.

The indoor stairwell is available for use, and according to school officials the stairwell has been inspected for safe use.

No information has been provided regarding the condition of the students or staff who were on the structure when it collapsed.

"We are grateful for the prompt care our local first responders provided to those in need," said the letter.

