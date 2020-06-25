Several people stranded in stalled cars due to flash flooding near Katy

KHOU 11 Reporter Michelle Choi said floodwaters is about 8 inches deep near Greenhouse and Saums Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies said several people are stranded in their vehicles due to flash flooding west of Houston.

KHOU 11 Reporter Michelle Choi is near Katy where she spotted at least one vehicle submerged in water near Greenhouse and Saums Road.

A deputy on scene said at least three people who tried to travel on the flooded roadways are now stuck in their cars.

A high water rescue truck is en route.

This is one of many areas that experienced severe flooding early Thursday morning.

At this time there are no reports of flooding in structures.

The Flash Flood Warning in effect for northeastern Jackson County, south central Austin County, southeastern Colorado County, west central Fort Bend County and Wharton County is expected to last until 10 a.m.