HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in south Houston Sunday.

Firefighters nearby heard an explosion and rushed to the scene. When firefighters arrived one building was engulfed in flames.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with second degree burns. Two more were treated with minor injuries.

One person has been reported to still be in the building, but HFD has not confirmed that just yet.

Approximately 50 people had to be evacuated from their homes, according to officials. At least 50 firefighters were there to put out the fire.

