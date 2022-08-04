Watch live: Several people hurt after car collides into food truck along Barton Springs in Austin

Multiple vehicles and pedestrians are involved in the crash, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — A car crashed into a food truck along Barton Springs Road in South Austin Friday night, hurting several people.

In a final update, Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that at least nine people have been hurt in the crash. ATCEMS said two people have serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. Seven people have non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were involved in the crash but were not taken to hospitals.

According to EMS, two vehicles are involved and one of them crashed into a food truck. The crash happened in the 1800 block of Barton Springs Road, which is where an ice cream food truck called Holla Mode is located.

ATCEMS reported the crash at around 8:35 p.m.

A total of nine ambulances have responded to the scene.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. When he arrived, he spotted a car that had plowed into the food truck:

KVUE's Mike Marut spoke to a Chuy’s employee and manager who ran outside right after it happened. They said they saw people trapped under the silver car. Deaf and hard of hearing people were outside, didn’t hear the crash and were hit. The manager said one of the victims had a severe leg injury. The employee and manager brought towels out to help the injured.

A man told KVUE's Plohetski he saw a white pickup traveling at a high rate of speed moments before what sounded like an “explosion” from the crash.

NEW: A man said he saw a white pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed moments before what sounded like an “explosion” from the crash. pic.twitter.com/fvNemK7zXV — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 9, 2022

