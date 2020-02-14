KATY, Texas — Several people were reported injured at Mayde Creek Jr. High after a cellphone fire in the cafeteria, according to Katy ISD.

It happened just before noon at the school in west Harris County.

Early reports said a battery pack exploded, causing a small fire.

Several emergency crews, including Cy-Fair Fire Department, responded to the scene as a precaution.

The school is located in the 2700 block of Greenhouse Road near I-10/Katy Freeway.

Check back for more on this developing story.

