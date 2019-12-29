HOUSTON — For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Carolee Taylor, who say they’re relieved knowing the person who took their loved one can no longer hurt anyone else.

But instead of focusing on the man who took her, Taylor’s family wants the world to know Carolee as they did - a person full of light, love and life.

For the first time since Christmas Eve, the lights outside the Ortiz family home are switched on.

“This is Carolee. Carolee was the vibrant one. She was the bright one. She was the one who lit up everywhere she went to," said Don Ortiz, Taylor's uncle.

Lover, of all things Christmas, it was only fitting that Taylor’s birthday fell on Christmas Eve. Her life was a present to her family.

“She was so vivid, so full of life. Anybody who spent anytime with her at all knew exactly what they were going to get. They were going to get a smile. They were going to get a good time. They were going to get laughter. They were going to get support," Ortiz said.

And for the first time, that family can breathe a sigh of relief.

Deputies say the man who took Taylor from them on Christmas Eve outside the home is no longer a threat.

“We’re celebrating Carolee regardless, but I think this makes it a little easier to put all of our attention where it should be, which is on Carolee and her life and us being able to celebrate her," Ortiz said.

Celebrating that mother, daughter, sister who loved Houston sports, her family and her daughter, and who gave joy to anyone and everyone she met.

“She was affectionately known by everyone who met her as the hostess with the mostest. You weren’t going to need for anything when you were around her," Ortiz said.

The family is having a Celebration of Life for Taylor at 5 p.m. Monday at Cy-Fair Christian Church, 9730 Grant Road, Houston, 77070. The public is invited and asked to wear Astros gear or a festive Christmas sweater.

Taylor’s family is asking, in lieu of flowers, you donate to support Taylor’s daughter in her college career here.

They are also asking for donations to the Astros Foundation or the J.J. Watt Foundation.

